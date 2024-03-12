Driver kills woman by ramming her into house with his SUV, Louisiana cops say

A man accused of mowing down a woman with his SUV and sending her into the side of a building is now charged in her death, according to Louisiana police.

Anthony Cooper, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after police said he ran over the woman Monday, March 11, in the St. Roch community of New Orleans.

Officers were called about a home burglary around 11 a.m. and arrived to find a gray Ford SUV crashed into it, police said in a news release. Investigators went inside and found a woman unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Service officials pronounced her dead at the scene, according to police. Authorities haven’t released her identity.

What was initially believed to be a fatal traffic accident was reclassified as a homicide, and Cooper was named the suspect, police said.

He and the woman, who he was reportedly dating, were arguing in the car shortly before the crash, The Times-Picayune reported, citing court documents. Surveillance video showed her exit the front passenger side of the SUV, although she and Cooper continued shouting at each other through an open window, police said.

She then walked away and was headed for the sidewalk, a witness told WDSU.

That’s when Cooper allegedly steered toward the woman and “accelerated at a high rate of speed ... hitting (her) and slamming her through the wall,” The Times-Picayune reported, citing court documents.

The woman was “struck down” by the SUV, then the vehicle was found crashed in the pink building, WVUE reported.

Cooper was arrested and taken to jail, police said. He remained in custody at the Orleans Parish Jail as of Tuesday, March 12, online records show.

