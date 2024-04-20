Driver kills pedestrian on sidewalk in Upstate, SC highway patrols says

A pedestrian was hit and killed while on a sidewalk in the Upstate, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, a 2015 Nissan sedan veered off Anderson Street near Jameson Road and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk just south of Greenville, Master Trooper Michael Ridgeway said.

The pedestrian died on the scene as a result of their injuries. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Through Saturday, 260 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety, 45 of which involved a pedestrian. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina..

At least 25 people have died in Greenville County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data.