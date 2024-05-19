Driver killed after truck crashes, becomes fully engulfed in flames in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A driver was killed in a crash that caused his pickup truck to become fully engulfed in flames in American Fork early Sunday morning, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

At around 12:51 a.m., Utah County troopers received information of a single-vehicle crash on I-15 in American Fork. The driver crashed head-on into the crash attenuator near mile marker 278 (Pioneer Crossing off-ramp) while northbound on the highway, according to DPS.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

“For an unknown reason, the vehicle drifted right, from the left lanes and crashed into the attenuator,” a DPS press release states. “The Ram caught fire from the impact and was fully engulfed when fire and EMS arrived on scene.”

First responders suppressed the fire quickly enough to extricate the driver out of the vehicle, according to DPS. The male, who was driving a white Ram 1500, was reportedly in serious, life-threatening condition after extrication.

The male was airlifted via Life Flight to the hospital. Hospital staff then contacted investigators and advised that the victim’s injuries were not survivable, DPS said.

Further details surrounding this incident have not been made available at this time.

All northbound traffic was shut down for two hours and diverted off 500 East following the incident.

No further information is currently available.

