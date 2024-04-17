Driver killed when SUV runs off road and flips in crash, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed Tuesday when an SUV flipped over in a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 2 p.m. in Orangeburg County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 1999 Ford Explorer was driving west on Mims Lake Road, and near the intersection with Sapphire Trail the SUV ran off the left side of the road, according to Glover.

The SUV crashed into an embankment and overturned, Glover said.

The driver died at the scene, according to Glover.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Glover said the driver was the only person in the SUV, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the SUV to veer off the road was not available. Glover did not say if the Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck.

Through Sunday, 242 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 36 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.