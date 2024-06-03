Driver killed after stopping vehicle in center lane of I-694 in Oakdale on Sunday morning

A 22-year-old Maplewood man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 694 in Oakdale when he stopped his vehicle in the middle of the freeway and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

According to the State Patrol, the accident occurred at 5:55 a.m. on I-694 south just south of 10th Street. The driver, who has not yet been identified, stopped the 2009 Nissan Cube in the center lane of the freeway.

The driver of a 2009 Cadillac Escalade, a 52-year-old man from St. Paul, rear ended the Cube, which sent it flying into the right ditch where it struck a light pole.

The 22-year-old driver of the Cube died and a passenger in his vehicle, Nachele Avis Stonecalf Kanuho, 22, of Cottage Grove, was taken to Regions hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol said it will release the identity of the driver on Monday.

The driver of the Escalade was not injured.

