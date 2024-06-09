Driver killed when pickup truck runs off South Carolina road, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning crash on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 2 a.m. in Kershaw County, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

A 2014 Toyota pickup truck was driving north on Veterans Row, according to Ridgeway. That’s close to U.S. 1 in the Elgin area.

Near the intersection with Chestnut Road, the pickup ran off the left side of Veterans Row and crashed into a guard rail, Ridgeway said.

The driver died at the scene, according to Ridgeway.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the pickup to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through June 2, at least 386 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Kershaw County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 11 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.