Driver killed, passenger injured in morning shooting at intersection in Sumter

A 32-year-old driver was killed and one passenger injured during a Monday shooting at an intersection in Sumter, police said.

Sumter Police were called to the intersection of Green Swamp Road and South Guignard Drive around 7:30 a.m., for a report of shots fired. Police found the driver and a 28-year-old passenger shot.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Both were found near where their vehicle crashed.

The victims’ vehicle was stopped at the traffic signal on Green Swamp Road when a white sedan drove up and shots were fired, police said. The white sedan sped away on South Guignard Drive.

A driver was killed and one passenger injured in a morning shooting at along Green Swamp Road in Sumter, S.C. on Monday, May 27, 2024. A white sedan fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted online at P3tips.com.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, police said.