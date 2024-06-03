The driver killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Parma early Sunday morning was a 2023 graduate of Spencerport High School, school district officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on Burritt Road, said Sgt. Michael Florack of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a Spencerport graduate, was a young woman, said Spencerport Central School District Communications Director Lanette Cypher.

Cypher said she could not share further information about young woman who died, but noted that grief counselors are available at the school for students and staff.

A passenger from that vehicle was taken to an area hospital with injuries but is expected to survive, Florack said.

The driver of the second involved vehicle suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Further details have not been released.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Driver killed in Parma crash was 2023 Spencerport High School graduate