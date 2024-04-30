Driver killed after metal rod pierces windshield on National Parks Highway in Carlsbad

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as information is available.

Carlsbad Police are investigating the death of a motorist who was killed by a metal welding rod that fell off a truck and broke a windshield.

Police were called out to the incident at about noon, April 24 in the 5000 block of National Parks Highway. The driver that was struck by the rod died at the scene, according to a news release from the Carlsbad Police Department. Investigators did not immediately release the name of the deceased.

Investigators were pursuing a charge of driving with an unsecured load, read the release, a week after the incident, though police did not provide a description of the truck the rods allegedly fell from.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Cpl. Steve Munroe with the Carlsbad Police Department Traffic Control Division at 575-885-2111, extension 2266.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Eddy County Crimestoppers at 575-887-1888, toll free at 844-786-7227 or at eddycountycrimestoppers.com and on the mobile app P3 Tips.

