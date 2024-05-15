Driver killed in Lexington County crash that left another hospitalized, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday in a crash on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 2:10 p.m. in Lexington County, said Master Trooper William Bennett.

A 2005 Mazda SUV was driving north on U.S. 321, and near the intersection with Wilbur Road it was hit by a 2016 Dodge truck that was heading south in the northbound lane, according to Bennett. That’s in the Gaston area, near Exit 119 on Interstate 26.

The drivers were the only occupants in the respective vehicles, and both were taken to Lexington Medical Center, Bennett said.

The Mazda driver died at the hospital, according to Bennett.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Mazda driver.

Further information on the Dodge driver’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the drivers was wearing a seat belt.

Information about why the Dodge driver was heading toward incoming traffic was not available, and there was no word if that driver is facing any criminal charges. The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 322 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 19 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.