Driver killed in head-on collision near Hood Canal Bridge Thursday night

One man was killed and two more injured after two cars collided head-on near the east end of the Hood Canal Bridge after what the Washington State Patrol called an unsafe pass at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A 62-year-old man from Poulsbo was driving northbound on Highway 3 near Bridgeway Lane, just south of the turn onto the Hood Canal Bridge, when he attempted to pass another vehicle around a blind corner. As he went around the corner in the wrong lane the driver struck a car head-on that was driving southbound on Highway 3, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

The 62-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were three men in the second vehicle. Two of them -- a 42-year-old who was driving and a 29-year old passenger -- were injured and transported to St. Michael Medical Center. The third man, a 28-year-old from Bremerton, was uninjured. All three were wearing their seatbelts, the report said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Head-on collision near Hood Canal Bridge kills 1, injures 2