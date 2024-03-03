Driver killed in fiery crash after car hits tree, South Carolina officials say

One person was killed Saturday when a car crashed and caught on fire, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 11:55 a.m. in Anderson County, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

A 2001 BMW sedan was driving east on Dobbins Bridge Road, according to Ridgeway. Near the intersection with Sugar Pine Road the BMW ran off the left side of the road then crashed into a tree and went up in flames, Ridgeway said.

The driver died at the scene, according to Ridgeway.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said 20-year-old Anderson resident Dallas Allen Lee Campbell was the driver, WHNS reported.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Campbell was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 129 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Anderson County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 26 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.