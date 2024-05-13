Driver killed in fiery crash along Nashville Pike identified

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash along Nashville Pike in April.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 near the intersection of Nashville Pike and Shute Lane.

Authorities reported 55-year-old Joseph Knutte was traveling west on Nashville Pike in a 2020 Ford Explorer when he went off the right side of roadway and struck a bridge pillar.

THP said the impact led the Ford to rotate, reenter the roadway, and fully engulf in flames.

No other information about the crash was immediately released.

In a post made on social media, the family asked those who wish to make memorial donations can do so in Knutte’s name to Gigi’s Playhouse, which is a nonprofit organization that provides free educational programs to those with Down syndrome.

