Driver killed in crash west of Fresno identified. He veered into traffic, CHP says

The Fresno County Coroner has identified a man killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on collision west of Fresno.

He was Pregat Singh, 20, of Fresno.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place about 4 a.m. on Shaw Avenue near Chateau Fresno. Singh, driving a passenger car westbound on Shaw, veered into eastbound traffic and crashed head-on with a pickup truck. He died at the scene.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive.

The CHP did not report whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.