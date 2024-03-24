Driver killed in crash with utility pole in Manatee County, FHP says

A driver was killed in a crash with a utility pole in Manatee County early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened at 12:35 a.m., where Interstate 275 merges into Interstate 75 in the Palmetto area, FHP said.

Troopers say the driver was traveling east on I-275 and lost control of their SUV while taking the curve onto I-75.

The SUV went off the interstate into a grass median and collided with a utility pole, FHP said.

The driver died at the scene, FHP said.

As of Sunday morning, the driver had not been identified, FHP said.

An investigation was ongoing.