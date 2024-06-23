Driver killed in crash when trying to pass another car, South Carolina police say

One person was killed Saturday in a late night car crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 11:45 p.m. in Hampton County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2007 Honda Accord was driving north on U.S. 601, according to Glover. Near the intersection with Clifton Drive, the Honda attempted to pass another car when it hit a 2013 Chevrolet Impala that was heading south on U.S. 601, Glover said.

After the collision, the Honda ran off the side of the side of the road and flipped over, according to Glover.

The Honda driver was taken to an area hospital and died, Glover said.

The Hampton County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Honda driver.

Glover said the Chevy driver was not hurt and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either driver was wearing a seat belt.

Through June 16, at least 427 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Hampton County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data.