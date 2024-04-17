Driver killed in crash identified as ISU student

Apr. 17—Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of the driver killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday evening at Erie Canal and Lockport roads.

Zinyetta Z. Morgan, 24, of St. Louis, Missouri, an Indiana State University student, was pronounced dead at the site of the accident, which occurred about 6 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates Morgan's vehicle collided with another vehicle before veering off the roadway and striking a large pole.

Terre Haute Fire Department personnel provided treatment to the other driver for non-life-threatening injuries; that individual was taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and further information will be released if possible, police said.

ISU issued a statement saying the university was mourning the loss of one of its students.

"At Indiana State, Zinyetta Z. Morgan was a beloved student majoring in African and African American studies with a minor in early childhood. Last summer, she studied abroad in Ghana. Her peers remember Morgan as a 'bright light' on campus," the university statement said.

She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., active in the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), a member of the Student African American Sisterhood (SAAS) group, and spent time at the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center.

"We are devastated by Zinyetta's sudden death. Indiana State University extends our thoughts and condolences to her family, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know her," said Deborah Curtis, ISU president.

The university encouraged those needing support to contact the University Counseling Center.

Editor's note: This story was updated with information from Indiana State University at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 17.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com. Follow Sue on X at @TribStarSue.