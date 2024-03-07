Driver killed in crash on edge of Carthage

Mar. 7—A Nevada, Missouri, man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash at 5:05 a.m. Thursday at the interchange of Missouri Highway 171 and Interstate 49 near Carthage.

Andrew Corriston, 29, died at the scene, according to a post on the Carthage Police Department's Facebook page.

Corriston was driving an eastbound GMC Acadia that struck a traffic signal pole at the interchange. There were no other occupants in his vehicle, according to the post.