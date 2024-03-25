Driver killed when car runs off SC road and crashes into tree, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Saturday when a car ran off a road and crashed into a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Union County Coroner’s Office said 33-year-old Jonesville resident Olivia Chavis Sweat died in the wreck, WYFF reported.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 8:15 a.m. in Union County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the Highway Patrol.

Sweat was driving a 2012 Acura north on Sulphur Springs Road, according to Glover. Near the intersection with West Springs Highway the Acura ran off the right side of Sulphur Springs Road before veering back across the road and off the left side where the car hit a tree, Glover said.

Sweat died at the scene, according to Glover.

There was no word if Sweat was wearing a seat belt.

Glover said Sweat was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the car to originally veer off the road was not available, and Glover did not say if the crash remains under investigation.

Through Wednesday, 173 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Union County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were six deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.