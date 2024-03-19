Driver killed when car runs off road and goes underwater in crash, SC cops say

One person was killed Monday in an early-morning crash where a car sank underwater, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Orangeburg County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was driving south on U.S. 321 and ran off the left side of the road near the intersection with Tyler’s Landing Road, according to Glover.

The Chevy was fully submerged in water, and the driver died at the scene, Glover said. The South Fork Edisto River is in the area where the crash happened.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver, or released a cause of death.

Glover said the driver was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Chevy to veer off the road and into the water was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 168 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 36 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.