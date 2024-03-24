Driver killed, 2 children seriously injured in crash on U.S. 101, State Patrol says

A 38-year-old woman was killed and two children were seriously injured in a wreck overnight Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 12:10 a.m., the woman and children were headed south on U.S. Highway 101 in Pacific County.

Troopers say she was driving too fast for the conditions. The driver lost control of the car at Milepost 61, according to the State Patrol, then crossed the northbound lanes, entered a ditch and crashed into a tree.

Tracey I. Koonrad of South Bend died at the scene. The two children, ages 11 and 9, were injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.