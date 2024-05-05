Driver intentionally runs over, kills Santaquin police officer; driver still at large, police say

A Santaquin police officer was hit and killed by a semitruck early Sunday.

The officer was killed while assisting on a call. It ended up being a “suspicious” call, and the driver ran over the officer and killed him, Santaquin Police Lt. Mike Wall said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the nature of the original call.

Police are still searching for the driver with the help of other police agencies in the valley.

I-15 was closed in both directions at south Payson due to the police response.

The Department of Public Safety released an alert that said police are looking for Mike Jayne, 42, who was described as white with unkempt brown hair, a beard, about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweater, black shoes and white socks, according to the alert.

The alert said the man is possibly armed with a stolen firearm and driving a stolen extended cab long-bed Ford F-150 truck with a grill and Utah license plate 2D7TR.

Anyone who sees the man should stop and call 911, according to the alert.

“Devastating news from our law enforcement community this morning. Please keep this officer’s family in your prayers. Our hearts are broken and we give our unending gratitude to all those who protect and serve,” Gov. Spencer Cox posted on X.

Residents reported communities, including parts of Payson, were advised to “shelter in place” while police search for the driver.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.