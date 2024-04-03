Driver injured when tractor-trailer slams into freight train in Aroostook County

Apr. 3—The driver of a tractor-trailer was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when the truck collided with a train at a railroad crossing in Aroostook County, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the crash at 1:18 p.m. on Route 11 in Masardis, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Safety, said in a release. Their initial investigation showed that 26-year-old Jared Tapley of Monticello was driving the tractor-trailer southbound on Route 11 when the crash occurred. The vehicle is owned by Bartlett Forest Products of Amity.

"It appears the tractor-trailer, which was hauling woodchips at the time, was unable to stop when it hit the train, causing the train to derail," Moss said.

Tapley was taken to Northern Light Hospital in Presque Isle. A dog that was with Tapley in the vehicle was transported to a local veterinarian for treatment. The operator of the train was not injured.

Moss said Route 11 would remain closed while the crash is investigated and the site is cleared. Moss did not say in the release what the train was carrying.

"That could take two to three days while equipment is brought in to remove the train," she said. "Detour signs are in place while Rt. 11 is closed. Please follow the posted traffic routes and do not approach the crash site."

State police were assisted by the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Forestry Service, the Ashland Police Department, Ashland Ambulance, the Masardis Fire Department and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.