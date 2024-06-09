Driver injured after shots fired at vehicle in Antioch, marking Nashville’s 5th shooting within 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorist was brought to the hospital Saturday evening as a result of a drive-by shooting along Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, which is the latest in a string of gun violence incidents around the city.

Officials said the shooting was reported just before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the traffic light next to the AutoZone in the 3500 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

News 2 sent a crew to the scene, where members of the Metro Nashville Police Department said an unknown vehicle turned on Murfreesboro Pike and fired a total of 10 shots, hitting a Chevrolet Camaro two or three times.

When the gunfire struck the Camaro’s windshield, the glass shattered and hit the driver in the face, police said. The driver was reportedly transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) in an ambulance to be treated for facial lacerations from the glass shards.

According to officials, after the shots were fired, the Camaro collided with with a Toyota SUV that was sitting at the light, leaving the other occupants in the Camaro with some bumps and bruises from the crash. However, the driver of the Toyota was not injured in the incident.

News 2 saw one bullet hole in the side of the Toyota, but authorities said they believe the shots were being fired at the Camaro.

Police said they have yet to determine the motive behind this incident, including whether it was the result of road rage.

No additional details have been released about Saturday evening’s incident, which marks Nashville’s fifth shooting within a 24-hour period.

The first incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at another AutoZone in the 100 block of Donelson Pike. According to officers at the scene, the man was shot in the lower extremities and transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Then, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, authorities reportedly found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and arms in the parking lot at Pollo Campero on Harding Mall Drive, so the victim was brought to VUMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The MNPD said the preliminary investigation indicates “there was a feud at a nearby location between two people prior to the shooting.”

On Saturday, there were three shootings reported over a span of roughly five hours, starting with the shooting called in shortly before 12:45 p.m. at a Circle K gas station in the 15100 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. Officials told News 2 the victim was transported to VUMC with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot, but they did not share any other information about the incident.

Then, just before 1:45 p.m., another shooting was reported at a Walgreens in the 2800 block of Nolensville Pike. According to police, the victim was shot in his vehicle in the parking lot, so he was brought to VUMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is still ongoing.

Police have not made any indication that these incidents are related to each other.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

