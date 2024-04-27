Driver injured, 3 dead when SUV hits bridge, tree and flips over, SC highway patrol says

Three people died and a fourth was injured in an Upstate crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just after noon on Friday, a 2020 Volvo SUV was driving north on Interstate 85 near Lakeside Road in Greenville County, approximately two miles south of Greenville, Master Trooper Michael Ridgeway said. The car drove off the road to the right, up an embankment and hit a bridge and a tree before flipping over.

The driver, who was injured, was transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The three passengers of the car died at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victims.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Through Saturday, 270 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina..

At least 25 people have died in Greenville County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data.