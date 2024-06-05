Driver indicted for murder in Memorial Day wreck that killed Garner family of 3

Jordan Alexander Porter, the man accused of hitting and killed a family of three in a Garner wreck, has been indicted on charges of murder.

Porter, 25, was initially charged with driving while impaired shortly after the May 27 wreck, but police said more charges would likely follow.

On Tuesday, Porter was indicted by a grand jury on three charges of second-degree murder., court records show.

He was also previously charged with:

Three counts of felony death by vehicle

Felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Reckless driving to endanger

Speeding 82 in a 45 mph zone

Possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

Failure to stop at a red light

Expired registration card or tag

Expired inspection

Transportation an open contain of alcoholic beverage after consuming alcohol

The crash

Miles Campbell, 8, and his parents, Tyler, 28, and Susan Campbell, 29, died after police say an SUV driver ran a red light and collided with the family’s vehicle on U.S. 70 Monday afternoon.

Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading westbound on U.S. 70 when the driver, Porter, 25, ran a red light and hit the Campbells’ Mazda CX-5, which was going southbound on New Rand Road.

A third SUV sustained minor damage, but its occupants were not injured, according to police.

Driver record

Porter had a dozen previous driving citations going back a decade before the Memorial Day crash. The News & Observer reached out to three District Attorneys seeking more information about why some citations were dismissed.

In Johnston County:

he was cited for failure to reduce speed in 2015. That case was dismissed. In a statement, Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle said the file was destroyed, which is allowed under record retention laws, but that “it is permissible to dismiss this charge with a letter from the insurance company stating they have paid damages.

he was cited for exceeding safe speed in 2016, and that case was dismissed. That file was also destroyed, but “it is permissible to dismiss this charge after the defendant completes a driving school and provides a letter from the insurance company stating they have paid damages,” according to Doyle.

he was cited with failing to wear a seat belt in 2016. He plead guilty to this charge.

he was charged with two counts of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a plea agreement, Porter “admitted guilt” to simple possession of marijuana in teen court and the other two charges were dismissed. “The defendant was unable to complete the terms and conditions of the Teen Court program after sustaining traumatic brain injuries in a motor vehicle collision,” according to a letter from the DA’s office. “Based upon the defendant’s injuries and prognosis at the time, the state chose to dismiss the charge.”

In 2018, he was charged with underage consumption of alcohol, failure to maintain lane control and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In a plea deal, he plead guilty to the alcohol charge to have the other two dismissed.

In 2018, he was charged with failure to wear a seat belt and careless and wreckless driving. The state dismissed both charges when Porter completed driving school and provided a letter from the insurance company saying they had paid damages.

In 2018, he was charged with misdemeanor larcny but the charges were dropped after a witness failure to appear in court after being subpoenaed.

In Harnett County:

he was cited for reckless driving with wanton disregard, which was dismissed by the Harnett County district attorney in 2016.

In Wake County:

he pleaded responsible to failing to stop at a red light in 2015. In 2022, he was charged with a hit and run while leaving the scene and taking the victim’s wallet. That charged was dismissed by the Wake County district attorney after the witness did not appear in court after being subpoenaed.

He was cited earlier this year in Wake County for driving 66 mph in a 45 mph zone. That case is pending.