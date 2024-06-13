Driver indicted in crash that killed family, including son of Pinal County sheriff

Maricopa County prosecutors announced on Thursday an indictment against Brian Torres-Perez, 22, on three manslaughter charges in a crash that killed the son of the Pinal County sheriff, the son's fiancee, and their 11-month-old baby.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said excessive speed, alcohol and drugs were factors when Torres-Perez crashed his truck into a vehicle carrying the young family.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene while Cooper Lamb and his fiancee died later at the hospital, officials said.

Cooper Lamb, who was 20 years old at the time of his death, was the son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

“This defendant’s reckless disregard for life wiped out an entire family,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Officials said Torres-Perez was held on a $150,000 cash bond.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Driver indicted in crash killing Pinal County sheriff's son, family