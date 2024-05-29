Driver identified after fatal road rage incident

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Officials have released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal road rage incident last month.

Calvin Zakery Grace, 27, of Springville, Utah, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal accident, according to Spanish Fork.

PREVIOUS STORY: Springville man dies after road rage incident in Spanish Fork

According to Spanish Fork officials, police were initially dispatched to the road rage incident shortly after 2:15 a.m. on April 26, 2024.

In a press release, officials said the suspect was attempting to ram the victim, but eventually crashed into a tree after trying to evade officers.

The complainant who called in the road rage incident told police that the driver of another vehicle pulled up next to him at the traffic light and was staring at him. The caller drove on Highway 6 and onto 2550 East, and told officers that the suspect had begun to follow him.

Police said the suspect attempted to ram the victim after continuing to follow him.

An officer made an attempt at a traffic stop near 400 East 300 South, after which the suspect reportedly sped away and fled northbound, officials said. The officer lost track of the vehicle, but continued to drive toward the area where the suspect was last seen.

“The Officer located the suspect vehicle at 500 North 400 East where it had collided into a large tree in the front yard of a residence,” Lt. Cory Slaymaker of the Spanish Fork Police Department said in the release.

According to the press release, emergency personnel performed life-saving measures but the driver was declared deceased.

