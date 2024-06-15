Driver hits tree and dies while trying to evade deputies, SC highway patrol says

One person is dead in a crash after trying to evade law enforcement, the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced.

A 2009 Ford Fusion was traveling on Colonial Drive, about two miles north of Columbia on Friday afternoon, Master Trooper William Bennett said.

At about 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to pull over the car for a traffic violation. When they turned on their blue lights and sirens, the car sped off.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road to the right before hitting a tree.

The driver was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where they died from their injuries. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified them.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to the investigate the incident.