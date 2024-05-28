Driver who hit Georgia Tech student claimed someone broke in, damaged his SUV, affidavit says

Georgia Tech police have arrested and charged a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a student as she walked to class in January.

In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained arrest affidavits that show police arrested Soubhagya Nath, 25, of Atlanta. He’s facing multiple charges, including felony hit and run resulting in serious injuries, according to jail records.

It was around noon on January 29 when police say Nath crashed into a 26-year-old student as she attempted to use the crosswalk at 5th and W. Peachtree streets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash sent the student to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple injuries. In photos provided by police, the victim can be seen holding a big chunk of her hair that fell off her head during the crash.

The student, who asked us not to identify her, is expected to make a full recovery.

“People drive crazy these days and I’m just glad they caught him,” Anthony Vining, who works in the area, said. “You always have to stay vigilant when crossing the street.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say Nath was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Trailblazer with Florida tags. After the crash, police used surveillance video to trace the SUV’s registration back to Florida, where they learned that it had been sold at an auction and then sold a second time to a Gwinnett County family.

The Gwinnett County residents told police that they sold the SUV to Nath and his brother on January 28, one day before the hit-and-run crash.

In an arrest affidavit, Nath is accused of texting and calling the family who sold him the SUV, claiming that someone had broken into and damaged it.

As of Tuesday, Nath remained in jail. He has not retained an attorney, according to court records. A spokesman for Georgia Tech confirmed that Nath has no affiliation with the school.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: