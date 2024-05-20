Driver who hit boy, 9, in Medina crosswalk sentenced

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — A driver seen on surveillance camera hitting a 9-year-old boy in a crosswalk in March pleaded no contest on Monday and was fined.

Shyrene Vargas, of Hinckley, originally pleaded not guilty in the March 19 incident. It happened at the intersection of West Liberty and North Court streets.

The boy, who was on his way to school, was not seriously hurt, according to police.

[Content warning: The footage in the player below may be distressing for some viewers.]

Vargas on Monday changed her plea to no contest on misdemeanor counts of driving without a license and disobeying a traffic device. Her other two counts of driving while under suspension were dismissed.

She was fined a total of $200 and accrued two points on her driver’s license, court records show.

The boy’s parents approved the release of surveillance video of the crash and are urging drivers to use more caution. They have also started an online petition for crossing guards at busy intersections and more crosswalk lights, FOX 8 News reported.

