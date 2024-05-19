Driver in head-on crash on new Pasco overpass accused of vehicular assault

A man is in the Pasco jail after driving into oncoming traffic on the new Lewis Street overpass and crashing Pasco evening, according to Pasco police.

Alejandro Blanco Cisneros’ sedan hit a westbound pickup head-on near the First Avenue end of the overpass that opened April 26 in downtown Pasco, Wash., according to police.

His passenger was taken to a hospital with substantial injuries, according to police. No information was available on the weekend about the driver of the pickup.

Cisneros was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of both vehicular assault and also DUI.

Posters on social media identified the car Cisneros is accused of crashing as a Mercedes Benz sedan.