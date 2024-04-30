Driver goes over 147 mph after evading traffic stop in Tampa, K9 finds suspect hiding in garbage can: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. - A high-speed chase that started on I-275 on Monday morning ended with the driver running away on foot and hiding inside a garbage can, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they identified 22-year-old Tayvion Lajuan Robinson as the driver who was spotted going over 110 mph in a posted 60 mph zone.

Officials say Robinson was driving a black Dodge Charger north on I-275 west of SR 688 around 11:20 a.m. when a trooper saw him weaving in and out of traffic.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop and asked the Tampa Bay Regional Communication Center to hold traffic. At this point, officials say Robinson had exceeded 130 mph as he traveled north on I-275.

According to troopers, Robinson cut across all lanes and used the left shoulder to pass other drivers.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Officials say Robinson was going over 147 mph when he exited at mile marker 40B and headed south on S Lois Ave. According to troopers, he ran a red light on S Lois Ave and SR 60.

READ: 4 arrested after fight in SoHo leads to shots fired, Tampa police say

FHP says Robinson was forced to slow down because of a stopped box truck on the road. However, officials say he tried to squeeze between the truck and a sedan that was attempting to pass.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

According to law enforcement, Robinson crashed into both vehicles. He lost control and authorities say he almost swerved into the sidewalk when the trooper followed behind him.

According to authorities, Robinson was able to continue traveling southbound on S Lois Ave.

The trooper initially crashed into the back of the Dodge, causing the car to spin and stop on S Lois Ave, north of W Estrella St, according to officials.

FHP says Robinson crossed over a female passenger who was sitting in the front seat and another male passenger crossed over a second female passenger in the back seat to exit the car.

READ: Newborn baby found dead in garbage bin on University of Tampa campus, mother hospitalized: TPD

Both Robinson and the male passenger ran south on S Lois Ave, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the passenger headed south on S Lois Ave, south of W Estrella St, and Robinson made a left, traveling east on W Estralla St, then traveling south through a private property.

Officials say a perimeter was placed around S Lois Ave and W Estrella St and a FHP K9 found Robinson hiding inside a garbage can on Henderson Blvd.

Robinson was arrested and brought back to the scene, according to FHP.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter