Driver given citation after being caught going 115 MPH on GA 400
One metro Atlanta police department is asking drivers for one thing: to stop speeding through Sandy Springs.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10:49 p.m. on Monday, Sandy Springs officers were monitoring traffic on GA 400 southbound when they spotted a vehicle traveling 115 mph in a 65 mph.
Sandy Springs police said officers gave the driver a citation for super speeder.
The driver’s age and identity were not released.
TRENDING STORIES:
Jimmy Carter no longer awake every day, ‘experiencing the world as best he can’
Drug “kingpin” receives two life sentences for trafficking 2,000 kilos of cocaine from Mexico to GA
Missing woman, 4-year-old boy found dead in sunken car in lake on GA/AL border
Last week, SSPD caught another driver traveling on Georgia 400 at 143 mph in a 2023 Cadillac CT5-V. The driver was traveling in a 65 mph zone.
Georgia Department of Driver Services says that super speeders are drivers ticketed for traveling 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road or 85 mph or faster on other roads or highways.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: