Driver gets five years for role in fatal Muncie Bypass crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man who caused a fatal crash on the Muncie Bypass was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

A Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury on Feb. 1 found Melvin Lee Weaver, 31, guilty of reckless homicide, obstruction of justice and driving while suspended.

At a hearing Friday afternoon, Judge Doug Mawhorr imposed a seven-year sentence — five years in prison followed by two years on probation.

During last month's trial, Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez presented evidence that Weaver was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on the bypass on Sept. 26, 2020, when he crashed into the back of a 1972 Triumph that was stopped for a red light at McGalliard Road.

One person was killed in a crash involving three vehicles at McGalliard Road's intersection with the Muncie Bypass around 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

More: Muncie mother charged with reckless homicide, neglect in infant's death

The driver of the Triumph — Matthew Adams, 28, of Tipton — was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Tipton man's' wife, Anna, and the occupant of the third vehicle involved in the crash, a Michigan man, also were injured.

When Weaver was approached by Indiana State Police at the crash scene, he filled out a witness statement and identified himself in writing as his father. The younger Weaver's driving privileges were suspended at the time.

In a release Friday, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said his "thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Matthew Adams."

Hoffman also said he believed the Indiana General Assembly should increase the possible penalty for reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony carrying a maximum six-year sentence.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Driver gets 5 years for role in 2020 fatal crash on the Muncie Bypass