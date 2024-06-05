Driver in Franklinton traffic crash later dies from gunshot wound, Columbus police say

A man injured in a crash Tuesday night in Franklinton later died of a gunshot wound, Columbus police said.

Columbus police responded at 10:39 p.m. to a collision in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue.

Caleb McKenzie, 21, a driver of one of the vehicles, was found injured and unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital. Doctors there discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

McKenzie was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. Police are investigating McKenzie’s death as a homicide and say they have yet to determine why or where McKenzie was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Columbus police homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

