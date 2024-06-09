Driver flees from Thurston deputies, crashes car at entrance to area country club

A male driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Sunday morning after fleeing from law enforcement and crashing his car at the entrance to an area golf and country club, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office announced the pursuit and arrest on social media about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a Sheriff’s sergeant had attempted to stop the driver for not having a license plate on the front of his vehicle in the Lacey area.

The man drove off, heading south through Lacey to Yelm Highway. Deputies attempted to stop the driver, but he continued to flee, finally crashing his car at the entrance to Indian Summer Golf and Country Club on Yelm Highway.

“When the driver tried to get back on the roadway the wrong way, the sergeant conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention, forcing the vehicle to a stop,” the post reads.

The male driver then fled on foot, leaving a woman behind in the car, but was tackled and taken into custody.

“A search warrant for the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia, potentially stolen mail, and tape lined bags which are used to engage in retail theft to defeat metal detectors in stores,” the post reads.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on narcotics, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Why pursue this driver? Because they can, the Sheriff’s Office said in its post.

“The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated under the new (state) law, permitting deputies to pursue for any law violation,” the post reads.