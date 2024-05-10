Driver flees scene of wreck, then causes 2 more in police chase on E US-40. Two injured

Two people were taken to area hospitals Thursday evening in the aftermath of a police chase on E U.S. Highway 40 in Independence.

The chase began after a driver fled an accident on E U.S 40 near Interstate 470, according to Officer Kelley Rupert, a spokesperson for Independence police.

Officers pursued the vehicle north to where the highway meets Lee’s Summit Road, where two more crashes occurred.

Independence police took the driver into custody, and are continuing to investigate.

It is not known what condition the accident victims are in.

Aggressive driving was a factor in 56% of all crashes in Missouri in the past year. Since May 2023, seven accidents at E. U.S. Hwy. 40 and Lee’s Summit Road have caused three injuries, according to state data.

Kansas and Missouri have some of the highest rates of fatal police pursuits in the nation, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.