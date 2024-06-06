Driver flees from scene of South Park rollover crash

The driver of a truck fled from a rollover crash in South Park Township.

The Library Volunteer Fire Company said it happened Wednesday night in the area of Brownsville and Wallace roads.

Photos from the fire department appear to show the truck went off the road and into a wooded area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania Suspect killed in Brentwood officer-involved shooting Bear spotted near McKnight Road VIDEO: Police looking for driver who hit 7-year-old boy in Stowe Township, drove away DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts