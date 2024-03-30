Driver fleeing traffic stop critically injures cyclist in Auburn Gresham: police

A driver speeding away from police during a traffic stop hit and critically injured a cyclist in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police said officers attempted to pull a Chevy over on the 700 block of West 87th Street around 3:15 p.m. The Chevy’s driver fled east as officers approached the vehicle and struck the 37-year-old cyclist, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one was in custody as the police Major Accident Investigation Unit continued their investigation, police said.