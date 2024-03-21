Driver of flatbed wrecker injured Wednesday in crash along U.S. 23 near Dundee

DUNDEE TWP. — An Ohio man was injured Wednesday when the flatbed tow truck he was driving crashed into a ditch along U.S. 23 near Dundee.

At about 11 a.m., Russell J. Herrick, 35, of Toledo was driving a 2016 Kenworth flatbed wrecker northbound in the left lane of U.S. 23 south of Dixon Road, hauling a 2017 Ford Explorer, when for unknown reasons the wrecker went off the east side of the road and struck a guardrail, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. The wrecker then went back onto the freeway, rotated clockwise and went off the east side of the freeway, rolling several times before coming to rest in a ditch. The Explorer fell from the tow truck as it overturned.

Herrick was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, the release said.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, the release said. Herrick was wearing his safety belt. There was no airbag deployment in the wrecker.

Members of the Summerfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, Dundee Township Volunteer Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Lt. Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriffs Nicholas Burkhart, Jon Cregar and Alec Preadmore of the sheriff’s office's Traffic Services Division.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 734-240-7541. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on the organization's website, 1800speakup.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Tow truck driver injured March 20 in crash along U.S. 23 near Dundee