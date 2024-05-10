Driver fell asleep when truck fatally struck 3 construction workers on I-83: state police

The driver of a large box truck that fatally struck three construction workers on Interstate 83 in northern York County last month fell asleep, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Reed A. Davenport, 24, of Roxbury, Massachusetts was driving southbound on the highway in the early morning hours of April 17 when the crash occurred in a construction work zone in the area of mile marker 35, state police said.

The three construction workers — Jesse McKenzie, 24, of Somerset, Pa.; Robert Hampe, 42, of Meyersdale, Pa.; and Philson Hinebaugh III, 24, of Johnstown, Pa. — died at the scene.

A memorial for Philson Hinebaugh III, 24, of Johnstown, Pa., Robert Hampe, 42, of Meyersdale, Pa., and Jesse McKenzie, 24, of Somerset, Pa. Next to the southbound lans of Interstate 83 around mile marker 35.5 on April 25. The construction workers died in the April 17 crash in Fairview Township.

State police said Davenport was "traveling at a rate of speed greater than what would be considered reasonable and prudent when entering an active work zone and falling asleep ..."

The box truck sideswiped a stationary crash attenuator truck in the right lane and continued onto the shoulder, hitting the three construction workers.

The truck went up an embankment and sideswiped a Ford Edge when it returned to the highway. The driver of the vehicle, 60-year-old Christopher Lauch of Ardsley, New York, was not injured, state police said.

The box truck stopped after hitting a concrete barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway, state police said.

Davenport was not injured, state police said.

The box truck sustained heavy damage in the crash and was towed from the scene, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: I-83 driver fell asleep when truck fatally struck 3 construction workers