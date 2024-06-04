Driver who fatally struck 'CRV Lady' Patricia McDonald east of Topeka won't be charged

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay doesn't plan to file criminal charges against the driver who fatally struck Patricia S. McDonald, 63, as she was on foot last February on a highway east of Topeka.

"Law enforcement did not send us an affidavit requesting criminal charges be filed, and our office agreed with their findings," said Katie Garceran, a spokeswoman for Kagay's office, on Tuesday.

Should any new information come to light regarding the case, Kagay's office will act accordingly, she said.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office chose not to send District Attorney Mike Kagay's office an affidavit requesting criminal charges be filed against a driver involved in a fatal traffic accident that occurred in February on a highway east of Topeka.

Who was Patricia McDonald?

McDonald was known as "the CRV Lady" on social media, where others accused her of driving recklessly.

She was found deceased the morning of Feb. 21 just off the roadway near the 6000 block of S.E. US-40 highway, said Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill.

A westbound pickup truck had struck McDonald as she pushed a bicycle along the highway, he said.

The driver of the pickup was cooperative with the sheriff's office, Hill said.

That person's name hasn't been made public.

