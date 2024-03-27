Driver fatally strikes woman in wheelchair at gas station

Mar. 26—A woman in a wheelchair was killed after being struck by a driver Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said there were "no signs" the driver was speeding or intoxicated.

He said officers responded around 1 p.m. to a crash at the Love's Travel Stop on Sixth, north of Interstate 40.

Gallegos said a pickup truck turned into the gas station as a woman a wheelchair crossed the parking lot.

He said the driver struck the woman and knocked her from the wheelchair.

"The woman was transported to a hospital, where she died as a result of her wounds," Gallegos said.