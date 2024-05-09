Driver fatally hits woman, 71, in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver hit and killed a 71-year-old woman and injured another woman in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to police officials.

Police responded to a call for a hit-and-run at the corner of Eldert Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick around 5 p.m., authorities said. Two female pedestrians, ages 71 and 44, were hit by a car, police said.

A group of New Yorkers surrounded the emergency crew and police as they placed one victim onto a stretcher, a video posted to Citizen shows.

The 71-year-old victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said. The 44-year-old victim was also hospitalized, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said. Authorities are currently looking for the suspect.

