Driver in fatal migrant bus crash had a license despite numerous violations. Why?

Bryan Howard was convicted of driving on a suspended license.

Three times.

He was convicted of fleeing the scene of an accident another two times.

He was found guilty of careless driving in 2018, twice. He went to court three years later for driving on a suspended license — for the fourth time — but that case was dropped. That same year, Howard was sued for damages from a car crash.

And last week, he crashed his mother’s car into a tree.

Yet early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, Howard had a valid state driver’s license when his truck slammed into a bus in Marion County, killing eight farmworkers and injuring at least four dozen others.

Despite having issues on his driving record that span 18 years, Howard, 41, did not meet Florida’s legal threshold to have his license taken away, experts told the Tampa Bay Times.

A Florida driver’s license can be revoked for five years for a number of reasons, including three convictions for driving on a suspended license in five years or two DUIs in the same time period, said Bruce Denson, a St. Petersburg criminal defense attorney. Some drivers can also lose their licenses for a shorter period of time after their first DUI.

David Haenel, a criminal defense attorney with 24 years of experience, said that because Howard’s previous traffic infractions spanned the better part of two decades, it seems there was no legal basis for the state to suspend his license before the crash on Tuesday. When Howard’s 2021 case of driving on a suspended license was dropped, it meant that he did not have three such convictions in five years, Haenel noted.

Florida law says drivers can be labeled “habitual offenders” and have their licenses suspended or revoked if they commit certain traffic-related crimes three times within five years. Those include: driving with a suspended license, failure to stop or render aid after a crash involving death or personal injury and using a vehicle to commit a felony. Fifteen moving violations within five years, such as running a stop sign or speeding, can also lead to a “habitual offender” label and a five-year revocation.

Both Denson and Haenel said that while Howard had a long list of traffic violations, he didn’t have enough convictions within certain time frames to fit the state’s rules for being labeled a habitual offender.

If a license is revoked, the driver generally wouldn’t be allowed to drive for a year, Denson said. After that, the driver can apply for a hardship permit, which would limit their driving to work and other necessities.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website says a driver’s license can also be suspended for at least one year if a driver is convicted of certain drug-related crimes, including selling drugs.

A noncriminal traffic violation that leads to death or serious bodily injury can result in a one-year suspension, and failure to pay child support can lead to an “indefinite suspension of driving privilege,” the website says.

Other offenses that could lead to yearslong revocations include: fleeing or evading a law enforcement officer, driving with a fraudulent license, and driving a commercial vehicle on a suspended license.

Howard racked up a remarkable court record in the years leading up to Tuesday’s fatal crash.

In 2006, he was found guilty of leaving the scene of a crash. In 2012, he was fined for running through a red light at a crosswalk, court records show. In 2013, he was convicted for driving with a suspended license.

In 2018, he was convicted twice more in the span of two months for driving with a suspended license. That same year, he was also found guilty of careless driving, twice, and was fined for running a red light.

In 2019, he was again arrested for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. The careless driving charge was dismissed.

In 2021, Howard was arrested after admitting he was driving while his license was suspended, an Ocala Police Department affidavit says. That was the case that had his charges dropped. The Times contacted the judge who oversaw that case, who talked about how traffic court works in general, but did not want to comment about why that case was dropped.

If Howard were convicted in that 2021 case, it would have been three times that he was found guilty for driving on a suspended license in three years. That would have made him eligible to be designated a habitual offender under Florida’s guidelines. Haenel said that Howard’s license then would have been revoked if those were the circumstances.

Following Tuesday’s deadly crash, Howard told investigators he didn’t remember how the crash happened and that he’d smoked a marijuana pen and taken prescription medication hours earlier. He’s been charged with DUI manslaughter.

That charge can lead to permanent license revocation, said Haenel, the criminal defense lawyer. But even with permanent revocations, a driver can, in certain cases, apply for a hardship permit.

“Even permanent revocation does not necessarily mean they can never drive again,” Haenel said.