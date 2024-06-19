The driver in a fatal DUI crash avoids prison. Her plea deal penalizes her in other ways.

WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach-area woman will remain either in state custody or under state supervision for nearly 11 years after pleading guilty to charges in an October 2022 crash near Palm Beach International Airport in which a motorcyclist died.

Amelfi Gonzalez on Monday, June 17, pleaded to DUI manslaughter in the death of Kenju Konn during a hearing before Circuit Judge Sarah Willis at the Palm Beach County Courthouse. Willis sentenced Gonzalez to nine months in the county jail, with the jail term to be followed by 10 years of probation.

Willis also revoked Gonzalez's driver's license for life.

Gonzalez, 45, was involved in the crash early on the morning of Oct. 30, 2022, that killed Konn, 30, of Greenacres. The wreck occurred at about 1 a.m. at Military Trail and Wallis Road, near the airport's southwest corner.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Gonzalez violated Konn's right of way as she attempted to make a left turn in her Toyota SUV from northbound Military onto westbound Wallis.

Driver was three times above legal limit to drive, PBSO said

Gonzalez had a blood-alcohol level that was more than three times above the state's legal threshold for intoxication (blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08), investigators said at the time of her arrest.

During Monday's plea hearing, Willis imposed several terms of condition on Gonzalez's probation, including requiring that Gonzalez wear an electronic monitor for the first year; that she attend a victim-impact panel, where people affected by DUI crashes share their stories with convicted drivers; and that she attend either two Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholic Anonymous meetings per week for the duration of the probation term.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors waived the minimum sentence of four years in state prison.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Driver avoids prison in 2022 fatal DUI crash. Here's how she'll pay.