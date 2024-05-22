Driver in fatal Clark County school bus crash sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – The man who killed one child and injured more than 20 in an accident with a Clark County school bus was sentenced Tuesday.

The crash happened in August of last year.

Hermanio Joseph was driving a minivan that went left of center, hitting the school bus. An 11-year-old boy, Aiden Clark, died.

Joseph was found guilty earlier this month of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide. He was sentenced Tuesday to between nine and 13 years in prison.

The judge called this one of the most emotionally difficult cases of his career.

“I cannot think of any other case over 30 years that has drawn out in me, both as a person and a judge, so much weakness, frailty, helplessness, vulnerability.”

Joseph will be credited for the nine months he has already served during the course of the trial. He can go before the parole board in nine years.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.