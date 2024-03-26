Driver in fatal Amish buggy crash appears in court Monday

Mar. 25—PRESTON, Minn. — The woman accused of crashing into an Amish buggy and killing two children made her first court appearance Monday morning in Fillmore County.

Samantha Petersen, 35, of Spring Valley

faces 21 charges

including eight felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide, eight counts of felony criminal vehicular operation, two gross misdemeanor counts of driving while impaired, and misdemeanor counts of failing to provide proof of insurance and careless driving.

According to the criminal complaint:

Petersen was driving south on Fillmore County Highway 1 in Sumner Township, September 25, 2023 when she struck a buggy carrying four children. Two children, 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller died in the crash. Their siblings, 9-year-old Alan Miller and 13-year-old Rose Miller, survived the crash with serious injuries. A horse was also killed in the crash.

Petersen was released from custody on a conditional bond and appeared in court in person.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 3.

Petersen's sister Sarah Beth Petersen, 35, of Spring Valley,

faces multiple charges

for allegedly telling investigators that she had been driving at the time of the crash.

Sarah Beth Petersen is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, March 28.