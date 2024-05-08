Driver facing nearly a dozen charges after police chase on Cape Cod, over Sagamore Bridge

A Stoughton man, wanted on active warrants, is facing nearly a dozen charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through Cape Cod and over the Sagamore Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

Sean Curran, 36, was taken into custody after his vehicle struck the deployed stop sticks on Route 3 North, just north of the Sagamore Bridge, Massachusetts State Police said.

Officials said just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, troopers took primary position in a pursuit that was initiated by Yarmouth police officers.

Video of the chase shows Curran, driving a gray pick-up truck, fleeing from several cruisers as it approached the bridge and swerving around a set of stop sticks that had been deployed in the roadway by police. The video shows the trooper quickly pulling the sticks out of the road while MSP cruisers fly by.

State police said Curran had three active warrants for his arrest and will face the following charges in connection with the chase:

Failure to stop for police

reckless operation of a motor vehicle

operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license

operating with suspended vehicle registration

operating an uninsured vehicle

number plate violation

speeding

marked lanes violation

operating an unregistered vehicle

refusal to identify while operating a vehicle

No details as to when Curran will be in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

